the video of his wild twerk is going viral on TikTok

On April 29, journalist Anne-Sophie Lapix celebrated her 50th birthday. Presenter of the JT of France 2 since 2017, she also officiated on LCI then on M6 where she presented Zone Interdite but also on TF1, Canal+ and France 5 where she hosted “C à vous”.

Appreciated by the French for her professionalism, she is also much loved for her outspokenness and her audacity in front of guests. But Anne-Sophie Lapix also knows how to let go from time to time. There are many times when the journalist has been caught dancing on set, as in 2019 when she did not hesitate to dance the carioca in the middle of the television news.

In 2013, after the buzz of Miley Cyrus who twerked on the MTV VMA’s stage, Anne-Sophie Lapix also revealed her dancing skills and her wild twerking… in front of Robin Thicke in person!

On TikTok, a video has just resurfaced and is causing buzz on the social network. We see Anne-Sophie Lapix in the middle of a twerk lesson and the least we can say is that the journalist seems to have mastered this rather sexy dance which consists of moving her buttocks quickly and rhythmically.

Aliénor de la Fontaine