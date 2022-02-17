The video of Karol G in her car that would put Anuel AA in trouble with Yailin La Más Viral

Karol G ended his relationship with Anuel AA last year, but later the king of trap found love again with Yailin La Más Viral, although an alleged carelessness of the singer when watching a video of Bichota in his luxury car could put him in trouble with the Dominican. Keep reading…

Carol G and Anuel AA They lived almost three years of relationship, what seemed to be an “eternal” romance until their story surprisingly came to an end, leaving fans amazed, especially when the king of trap announced his new romance, this time with the Dominican Yailin The Most Viral.

The news became a trend in a matter of minutes, as fans had not yet turned the page on the romance between the Colombian singer and the Puerto Rican, celebrities who until now Innumerable hints are dedicated to social networks that turn their followers upside down.

Karol G and Anuel AA together

For now, both continue with their lives and while Anuel AA Post pictures with your new love, Carol G continues with music releases, ventures and traveling in his luxury car with the creative director Daiky Gamboa.

However, through the media such as the informative space of The fat and the skinny, featured a video on her instagram where the interpreter of the theme “Mommy” she looks very happy, and apparently Anuel AA I would have liked the recording, an action that was later deleted but it was too late, since all his fans realized and say that he probably will not like it at all Yailin The Most Viral.

+ Look at the image published by the entertainment program El Gordo y La Flaca with the evidence of the like that Anuel AA did:

Capture of the instagram of El Gordo and La Flaca

+ Don’t miss the video that went viral, where Karol G appears and Anuel AA gives her an unexpected “like”: