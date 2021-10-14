News

The video of ‘Katy Perry’ the new single from outcast that highlights his emotions – The Mohican

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Video of ‘Katy Perry’, new single from outcast, at the registry office Valerio Vacca, first with the signed distribution ADA Music Italy and available on radio and on all streaming platforms. The videoclip, written and directed by Massimo Scar, which boasts the participation of Natasha Kershaw as a director of photography and Valentina Padula as an interpreter, he brings to light the sensuality of an emotional boy as an outcast, which emerges even more through the images supported by the rhythm and the words of the song.

“In this video – says the director – it was important to allow Valerio to express the joy of meeting and love through a dynamic experience, created thanks to the free dance in the playback scenes. The casquè with the hanger and fishnet stockings, on the other hand, are a tribute to the film with Mel Gibson ‘What Women Want’ “.

After the singles ‘Okay’ and ‘Fuori’ which presented her fresh sound that winks at R&B sounds, in ‘Katy Perry’, produced by Charles Kendl, outcast finds a way out of his four walls in the eyes of his woman, which strengthen her self-esteem and immerse the artist in an out-of-body experience in which taboo gives way to complicity and sensuality.

‘Katy Perry’, the artist comments, “is a light-hearted storytelling in which I try to escape from the four walls that enclose my inner self. Imagining a typical evening with a girl, I am captured by the irresistible sensuality of her gaze. It is said that the eyes are the mirror of the soul, so getting lost in someone’s eyes helps to identify with that person and know everything about them. Those of my “Katy Perry” are green, the color of nature, assigned to the fourth chakra, the heart chakra, a symbol of pure and unconditional love “.

Advertisements

jQuery( window ).resize( function() { fusion_resize_page_widget(); });

function fusion_resize_page_widget() { var $container_width = jQuery( '.facebook-like-widget-3' ).width();

if ( 1 > $container_width ) { $container_width = 268; }

if ( $container_width != jQuery('.facebook-like-widget-3 .fb-page' ).data( 'width' ) && $container_width != jQuery('.facebook-like-widget-3 .fb-page' ).data( 'original-width' ) ) { jQuery('.facebook-like-widget-3 .fb-page' ).attr( 'data-width', $container_width ); if ( 'undefined' !== typeof FB ) { FB.XFBML.parse(); } } } };

( function( d, s, id ) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName( s )[0]; if ( d.getElementById( id ) ) { return; } js = d.createElement( s ); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.11&appId=489138845172360"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore( js, fjs ); }( document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk' ) );


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
709
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
573
News

Cinema, all films out in October
555
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
480
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
424
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
373
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
335
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
331
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
297
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top