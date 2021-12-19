the video of “La primavera” shot in Brescia

A few photos, some previews on social networks: the most experts certainly had already recognized this. Then, finally, the new video (at this link): it is called “Spring” and was shot inside the Teatro Grande in Brescia. Thus the evergreen Jovanotti, aka Lorenzo Cherubini, relaunches his “five new pieces” for the Disco del Sole, on air from Friday 17 December.

The “focus track”, as it was called, is precisely “Spring”: it blooms in 3 minutes and 24 seconds, a vivid sample of emotions, perfectly harmonized with the voice of the “Jova”, here soft and delicate. This is where “Spring” arrives, like the wish for a 93-day breath of fresh air. The single is reminiscent of the Eighties, the synth pop is a meager rhythmic mix, sequencer, distortions and a pinch of French touch in the sweet bass, stubborn and recurring. “An invitation – Jovanotti says – to take up the right energies, positive experiences, ready to keep alive the musical aura of each of us”.

The new “spring” of Jovanotti

“Spring comes out when winter begins – says Jovanotti – as a statement, a declaration of intent. It is a piece born from an instrumental demo I received from Noochie Rigano and Riccardo Onori, my collaborators for many years. I had those two verses written on my cell phone, I also remember when I wrote them, but I don’t remember why (indeed I remember it but I won’t say it). I sang them on the base and then the chorus was born, just like a flower is born. In June I turned my studio back on, after so many months in which I had worked only with makeshift means (guitar, mobile phone, iPad, notebooks and post-its) and Spring was born, but it looked a little too much like summer and so on. for a while I put her on the bench “.

But then spring arrived, at the gates of winter, with a special dedication: “I try to sing it thinking I am with Franco Battiato, a veiled homage, a flower for him”.

The video clip shot at the Teatro Grande

Shot on film by Tommaso Ottomano, as mentioned, the video clip is set in the spaces of the Teatro Grande in Brescia. In the video Lorenzo is accompanied by his cronies: Saturnino, Riccardo Onori and Kalifa Konè. “My lifelong friend, Umberto Angelini, directs the Teatro Grande in Brescia – explains Jovanotti – and we have been promising ourselves for a long time to do something in that wonderful place. And the opportunity has come is a place of absurd beauty. I wanted La primavera to have a funny and somewhat magical video, with mixed emotions inside, as is the song. Spring is flowering, and flowering does not govern it, you stay in it, you participate: in the video you fight, dance, play, run away and chase, give birth, jump on the bed, go through the 4 seasons as a theater company in search of its ever-changing scene ”.

The five new pieces of the Jova

The song “La primavera”, we said, is part of the “Disco del Sole” project: defined as “an unidentified flying object, a streaming, a philosophy”, in short, the flow of songs written by Jovanotti two and a half years away from “The New Era”. In spite of the pre-established recording rules, of the strategic calendars, the “Disco del Sole” comes out when it is ready, without a scheme, without a firm plan: the flow continues to flow. In addition to “Spring”, the “five new pieces” (free quote from the movie “Five easy pieces” with Jack Nicholson) are “I love you baby”, “A love like ours”, “Between me and you”, “Border jam”.