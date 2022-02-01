the video of madness – Time

01 February 2022

Argue on the street with another driver. She takes out her gun and tries to get it out of her car. An insane “dashcam” footage captured the moment when a Florida man opened fire on another car in the middle of rush hour traffic. And the video was handed over to the police by the driver himself. The incident occurred on Miami’s Interstate 95 in June last year, but the video only surfaced last Friday and was posted on Twitter by American journalist Andy Slater. It shows 30-year-old Eric Popper driving his black Toyota Camry, singing falsetto to his music, when something catches his attention in the rearview mirror. “Oh my God,” he exclaims, when he hears the horn of a car coming from behind. In the cutscene, Popper appears to brake while checking the car behind, before pulling a gun out of the car’s drawer and waiting for the other driver to pass. As the other vehicle passes, something hits Popper’s car, prompting him to unload 11 rounds, causing the passenger window and windshield to explode. Miraculously, no one was injured. Both drivers later called the police and were initially released. The footage was voluntarily handed over by Popper: he told investigators that he thought the other pilot was shooting at him, which is why he returned fire. But the police reported that the other driver didn’t even have a gun; however, he admitted that he threw a bottle of water at Popper’s car.