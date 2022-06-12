The video of Madonna, Paris and Selena singing Vogue with Britney at their wedding

La britney spears wedding He left a lot to talk about although not everything could be seen for the fans. However, something that has been traveling on social networks is the good relationship he has with madonna, Paris Hilton Y Selena GomezWith whom sang “Vogue”before the big party.

In this famous interpretation of the Madonna’s 1990 hitthe actress drew Barrymore and the famous fashion designer donatella versacealso participated to sing a small verse of “Vogue”.

In this wedding that was celebrated this Thursday in the Britney Spears fabulous home in Thousand Oaksin Los Angeles, were also attended by great celebrities and friends of the singer, where the singer stands out Will.i.amthe actor Ansel Elgortthe actress Maria Menounos among others.

According to sources, the celebration of the 40-year-old singer, lasted until midnightbut before saying goodbye, britney and her guests took the opportunity to sing other pop music hits.

They also sang “Toxic” and “Stars are Blind”:

During the celebration it was not uncommon to see britney and her close friends, celebrate with the best successes that the singer has had, one of them was “toxic”which I sang and danced with Madonna 63 years old, as well as with the young Selena Gomez 29 who surely listened to this song when he was in high school.

Likewise, sources assured that at the wedding they also heard “Stars are Blind”with the voice of britney Live and in full color.

The kiss with Madonna was recreated:

It has been 19 years since Britney Spears and Madonna kissed on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards of 2003 and that image could be seen again at the wedding of the ‘Princess of Pop’.

In this picture where the ‘Queen and Princess of Pop’ are apparently in a courtyard, it is clearly seen as both singers kiss quickly and of course the photo has already circulated on social networks, where reflect the good friendship they have.