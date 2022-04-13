The video of Moisés Caicedo that went viral

Moisés Caicedo’s debut in the Premier League was very good, having a fairly high performance and assisting one of his teammates after a great move. ‘Moi’ won the praise of Brighton fans, who are already asking for him as a regular starter for having changed the face of midfield, an area that he had been in a bad level for the last few months.

The performance of the 20-year-old player was widely followed from Ecuador, being a trend in social networks and people were very attentive to each movement of the jewel. Birghton uploaded a video that went viral and many Ecuadorian soccer fans congratulated the player for being a great example of improvement.

The Premier League club uploaded a video to social networks in which Moisés Caicedo gave his first lessons in English, showing that the classes he has to learn the language are bearing fruit. “I felt very good on the court, now I am very happy for my teammates, for my family and for myself, because we won”declared ‘Moi’.

This is a big step for Caicedo, since he is overcoming himself and now he can defend himself in a language that is difficult to learn. Mastering English will help you to be better adapted to the team and understand what the coach wants, something that is essential for a player’s performance on the pitch.