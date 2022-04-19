The video of Pamela Díaz and Trini Neira dancing in a car that fell in love with fans

Pamela Diaz He has 3 children: Mateo, Pascuala and Trinity. With the latter, the result of her relationship with ex-soccer player Manuel Neira, she has an excellent relationship since she is her oldest and is always with her. Although the 20-year-old was living in Europe, where she traveled to study Design, she is currently in Chile.

Trinity, as she is better known, has nearly half a million followers on social media. However, she is not as active in them as her mother, who is always recording stories or uploading videos to YouTube. In the last episode of La Fiera in “Díaz de Vacaciones” she recounted details of the accident that Helhue Sukni almost suffered on a yacht.

Related news

“Oh, she almost fell (la Huelhue). Can you imagine her if she had fallen off the ship? We demand, hue … “was part of what she expressed Pamela in his YouTube video. Both were together on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. Every week, the dancer delivers a new episode with new stories.

Pamela Y Trinity They always appear in her stories, where the young woman usually jokes and makes fun of her mother. “I got home and look at that”, she started saying and showed how the pot and the food turned out. “My chips burned, daughter. It was the food for you”, answered the “Fiera”. “Don’t record anymore, people don’t know I’m like that,” the panelist asked.

In the last hours, also Pamela shared a video where both are seen inside a car and her daughter with Manuel Neira choreographs a song. “I just can’t believe it’s a song. God tell you what is that ”wrote the brunette in her story, while her daughter dances without a filter