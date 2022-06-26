The video of Selena Quintanilla in her Porsche that shakes Mexico

Selena Quintanilla, the unforgettable queen of Tex-Mex, left an indelible legacy in the world of music and in the hearts of all her fans, but there were also well-known anecdotes about her taste for cars, recording an impressive video that shook everyone. Keep reading…

Selena Quintanillathe beautiful and talented Queen of Tex-Mex, fell in love at each concert interpreting songs that became the favorites of her audience, such as “Amor prohibited”, “Si una vez”, “Como la flor”, “Carcacha”, the latter being one of the busiest and although the lyrics were from a not very functional car, in reality the beautiful singer had her luxury transport.

After her death, many fans keep innumerable memories of the young woman who with talent, charisma and beauty managed to conquer her fans, being also multifaceted, because beyond music, she was also a businesswoman and a lover of cars with easy maneuverability and simplicity. to reach any destination.

A very special detail that is treasured in recording, was when he drove his prized Porsche 911 Targa, considered one of the best sports cars of its kind in red, with a characteristic convertible with a 6-cylinder engine plus power from 130 to 330 hp, details that made it ideal for the interpreter of “Bidi bidi bom bom”.

Obviously, the most impressive star of all time, caused a sensation on the open road driving like an expert at the wheel enjoying the speed, comfort and simplicity that a great vehicle gives you to travel in luxury with the best company.

The audiovisual shows the singer traveling roads and showing how much she loved to recreate in her car preferably dazzling everyone, because he always kept his joy intact on and off the screens, a unique moment that you can see in the following video.

Selena Quintanilla’s Porsche 911 Tarta

+ Video of Selena Quintanilla traveling in her Porsche: