The video of Selena Quintanilla that shakes Mexico and the United States

Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tex-Mex, in addition to her passion for music and the magnificent talent that radiated from the stage, was also a fan of cars, but there was one in particular that she baptized as carcacha where it was recorded and shook the world. . Discover what this particular transport was and much more…

Selena Quintanillaone of the most impressive voices in the musical world, considered to be “The Queen of Tex-Mex”, He left an incomparable legacy in all his fans along with themes that are still valid, as they were a total success such as: “Forbidden love”, “If once”, “Like the flower”, “Carcacha”, being the latter one of the most moved and that generated curiosity to know which car he was referring to.

Obviously the singer with her husband Chris Perez, They drove cars of excellent characteristics, among them the Porsche 911 Tartaunique sports model with great road capacity, convertible with a six-cylinder engine, 130 to 330CV, high performance and incomparable classic elegance.

Beyond her extraordinary garage, there was the special transport that the singer baptized as “carcacha”, also known between her family and the band Los Dinos as Big Berthaan old bus with a roof speed of 180km/h fully conditioned where they traveled on their tours in the first years, which had space to sleep, eat, rest and even a small dressing room suitable for the singer.

According to the book of “Selena’s Secret” of Maria Celeste Arrarasreveals that the bus did not last and was sold to a New York producer, but no one imagined that this impressive means of transportation would practically be a successful inspiration for the theme “Carcacha”managing to occupy the first places.

To the surprise of her fans, an unpublished video circulating on the networks shows the interview they did to Selena Quintanilla, precisely inside the bus baptized as “Carcacha”, revealing one of the most unforgettable anecdotes of the queen of Tex-Mex.

The bus “Big Bertha” baptized by Selena as Carcacha

+ Watch the video of Selena Quintanilla in “La Carcacha”: