The video of Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which became hyper viral

As with the children of great movie stars, the six teenagers who have in common Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they became very popular. But in their case, that fame is not only due to their parents but also because at such a young age they had the opportunity to stand up and decide how they wanted to be or what they wanted to do, as in the case of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The 16-year-old adolescent caused a great repercussion when she was a girl by revealing that she perceived herself as a man, wanted to wear male clothes and had asked to be called John, in the words of the same Hollywood actress.

However, at present it seems that this is a bit behind and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt In recent times, he showed off his styles accompanying Angelina Jolie in various events. She even wore a dress that the actress herself had used in an Oscar delivery.

A few days ago, the teenager revealed all her talent on social networks, leaking a video of her in the middle of an urban dance class. The daughter of Brad Y Angeline is studying dance at the renowned Millennium Dance Complex school located in the town of Los Angeles.

But now, Los Angeles choreographer Hamilton Evans has shared a recording on his YouTube channel where Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shines in the center of the track. The biological daughter of the figures of Mr and Mrs Smith, became the news of the week by being one of the most talented in the video clip.

Wearing a Beatles T-shirt and her hair tied back, the young woman shows off all her talent dancing Doja Cat’s new song, “Vegas”. When she makes eye contact with the camera, her gaze reflects the concentration and intensity synonymous with passion for what she is doing.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

According to Us Weekly, Shiloh She has been studying for several years, which is why she is extremely talented and “in her dance community she has made friends. Everyone is in group chats and they share their favorite things.”