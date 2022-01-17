The video of Tg5 cut by No vax and the distorted declarations of Palamara (Iss) on vaccinated and Omicron variant

A video circulates, initially broadcast by the Telegram channel State antics, where an interview with Prof. Anna Teresa Palamara of the ISS is completely distorted. According to the message perceived by the altered content, the vaccinated would become infected and transmit Sars-CoV-2, specifically the Omicron variant. The source is the January 13, 2022 edition of TG5, a news program previously artfully exploited by the Telegram channel (we talk about it here), but which even through video does not in any way confirm the No vax theories.

For those in a hurry

The TG5 service is mistaken for a No vax proof against Covid-19 vaccinations.

From the tenant’s initial question it is understood that it is not possible to claim that it is a No vax service.

Professor Palamara’s answer was purposely cut off, omitting the ending.

The entire service spreads the message that vaccinated people react better against the Omicron variant, avoiding the severe form of the disease.

Analyses

Here is an example of a Facebook post where the video of State antics:

The video was also shared by the @IoSonoUnLettoreLibero channel, appropriating the ownership of the competition by superimposing the watermark at the top left:

Spreading the distorted narrative further was the hoax site May24.es by Francesco Soro, through the article entitled «Panic on TG5: the doctor misses the truth about the third dose! Thus he explains clearly who is really at risk of contagion “.

The article from Mag24.es

Specially cut intervention

The intervention of Prof. Anna Teresa Palamara was specially cut, omitting the next sentence where the importance of the vaccine is stated:

</p> <p>Your browser does not support the iframe tag</p> <p>

Here is the transcript:

Luciano Onder: «Many people positive to the Omicron variant are asymptomatic, they have very few symptoms. What is happening? What does this mean? Professor Anna Teresa Palamara, director of infectious diseases at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Many positive sufferers are asymptomatic, having at most the symptoms of a cold or a small flu. What does it mean? What is happening? ». Anna Teresa Palamara: «Well, this could be basically due to two reasons. The first reason is that, especially in Italy and other European countries, the variant is mainly affecting people vaccinated and especially people vaccinated with the third dose. [Qui si conclude il video di Buffonate di Stato, ndr.] and this actually constitutes a barrier to serious illness and we must remember this ».

Misunderstanding No vax

What the No vaxes and the authors of the altered video do not understand is that the TG5 service states that thanks to vaccines, most people infected with the Omicron variant do not have the disease in its severe form. This can be understood from the question of the journalist Luciano Onder addressed to the professor, stating that many infected people find a mild form similar to a cold.

The “above all” of Professor Palamara is correct, as the majority of the Italian population, as well as that of other European countries, is vaccinated with two or three doses of the anti Covid-19 vaccines.

Can vaccinated people get infected?

The No vax narrative is particularly based on the belief that vaccines must also protect 100% from infection. Since 2020, when the experimental phases necessary for the introduction of pharmaceutical products on the market were concluded, no vaccine was declared effective against the infection, as well as the different percentages of effectiveness against the disease in its forms. severe.

In a special by Open Fact-checking of 6 April 2021, entitled “Coronavirus, everything we can do and not do after being vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca”, we reported the following instructions:

The goal of vaccines is above all to “deflate” the number of hospitalized, with the aim of returning our health system to normal pre-Covid19.

The anti Covid19 vaccines currently used in Italy protect for excellent percentages from the risk of contracting the disease, but you can still be infected without having symptoms and risk infecting those who are not protected.

Be careful, taking a dose of vaccine is not enough to get protection! Once received, however, you must be careful to arrive safely at the second administration.

Once you have complete vaccination, you still have to wait some time for the immune system to protect you from the virus.

Whichever vaccine you receive, know that you must continue to use the mask and follow virus containment measures until a large part of the population is vaccinated.

Conclusions

The video, cut by altering the words of Professor Palamara, does not in any way provide proof of the ineffectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 and specifically against the Omicron variant.

This article contributes to a Facebook project to fight fake news and disinformation on its social platforms. Read here for more information on our partnership with Facebook.

Read also: