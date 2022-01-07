the video of the dictator who worries North Korea – Libero Quotidiano

World

the video of the dictator who worries North Korea

Kim Jong un

Kim Jong un during the last public appearance was unrecognizable. In fact, the dictator was very thin, so much so that it was doubted that it was really him as you can see in this video published by Republic. Despite the constant rumors about his health, the North Korean leader would be fine, indeed he would have lost at least twenty kilos. Seoul intelligence has returned to express itself on Kim Jong un’s fast weight loss during the usual parliamentary hearing held behind closed doors.

And also denying the rumors that Pyongyang may have used a double in the latest public appearances of the leader, the leaders of the National Intelligence Service (Nis) reported, in the agency report Yonhap, that the leader had reached a maximum weight of around 140 pounds before he lost weight and that the weight loss was visible around June.

After all, Kim Jong un’s health conditions have for years been the subject of more or less reliable news and above all of speculation also for the political consequences on North Korea if he dies. In fact, at the moment there are no heirs who can take his place.

