the video of the hug moves the world

Noah Clare, a three-year-old boy, is finally reunited with his mother in Orange County, in California, on November 18, after missing in Tennessee on November 7. The baby’s cousin, Amber Clare, 16, had also suddenly vanished into thin air. The two children, according to local authorities, were found just outside San Clemente, a town in the same county as the Central Valley. Noah’s father, Jake Clare, was instead taken into custody by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. Sheriff of Orange, Don Barnes, has stated that Jake will stay “in custody in prison pending extradition to answer for the charge of aggravated kidnapping“.

Noah Clare, the infinite embrace with mom

The video showing the moment when mother and son find each other after days of despair was released by the same sheriff’s office. The footage shows Noah running into the arms of his mother, Amanda Leigh Ennis, who bursts into tears of joy. The woman wrote on Facebook: “Words can’t describe the feeling I got when my son jumped into my arms, holding me tight, not wanting to let go. I swear we sat and cried on the floor holding on for 10 minutes“.

