The video of the Maneskin performing at The Voice Usa in front of Ariana Grande and John Legend

The Maneskin were the protagonists of a performance at The Voice Us, the American talent, where they performed with the hit “Beggin ‘” and “Mammamia”.

The Maneskins have added another American exhibition to their collection that has been forming in recent weeks. The Italian band, in fact, continues its journey beyond national borders, focusing above all on presence in the American world, with appearances both as guests of historical broadcasts, and by participating in some of the main musical awards in the world and in the meantime updating the calendar of concerts that will see them protagonists all over the world in 2022. the band, therefore, also made its debut at The Voice Us, a program that sees John Legend and Ariana Grande among the judges, as well as Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

The Maneskin stars in The Voice Us

The band landed on the NBC broadcast by performing in their greatest success ever, or “Beggin ‘” with which they had already made their debut on American TV thanks to the participation in the Late by Jimmy Fallon and with “Mammamia”, their latest single. , recently certified gold in Italy. The song contained in “Chosen” and went viral thanks to TikTok can now count 780 million streaming, reached platinum in the US (one million copies) and double platinum in Italy, still remaining in the top 20 on the Billboard hot 100, the ranking of singles in the US, where today it is in 16th place, but in which it had climbed up to thirteenth position and also remained high in radio popularity. The performance saw Damiano perform in a kind of leotard, with the studio audience going crazy for him, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan.

The Maneskin don’t win Ama’s but they conquer everyone with Beggin ‘: the videos of the exhibition

Gold certifications in Italy and the United States

In short, the Italian band is working to confirm itself as a worldwide case who wants to stay that way, with performances on programs like Jimmy Fallon’s, and Ellen DeGeneres, with EMA’s Best Rock win, AMA nomination and Rolling Stones opening, at their Las Vegas concert. Meanwhile, their “I wanna be your slave”, the second most listened to song in the world with over 470 million streams, has been certified gold in the United States, where it has officially sold over 500,000 units. Meanwhile, the band is adding gig after gig to their 2022 tour; Maneskin will play at Open’er, PinkPop and Lollapalooza among others.