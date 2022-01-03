the video of the most tragic epilogue – Libero Quotidiano





A tragic end that of a man who died Saturday morning after stumbling while he was trying to save the turnstile of the New York subway. To film the terrible scene, a surveillance video. Here we see the gentleman banging his head on the ground in an attempt to pass without paying the ticket of the subway in Queens.





The man, who has yet to be identified, did not want to pay the ticket ($ 2.75) and so he tried to climb over the turnstiles of the train station. Forest Hills-71st Avenue. In the video, however, we see the man staggering, almost as if he were drunk. Maybe just losing his balance made him slip to the floor and die on the spot.





Since 2018 in New York, the penalty for skipping a turnstile is civil and almost comparable to a fine on the street. The defendant can then either pay a $ 100 fine or take the case to the Transit Assessment Office. In 2017, out of 33,000 turnstile jumpers in Manhattan, 25,000 were summoned and 8,000 were arrested. Probably the fear of a fine led the man to avoid being caught without a ticket, even if the video released by the Daily Mail suggests that the victim was under the influence of alcohol.





Here the video of the tragic accident