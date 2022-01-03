World

the video of the most tragic epilogue – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 days ago
0 56 1 minute read


A tragic end that of a man who died Saturday morning after stumbling while he was trying to save the turnstile of the New York subway. To film the terrible scene, a surveillance video. Here we see the gentleman banging his head on the ground in an attempt to pass without paying the ticket of the subway in Queens.

Cross the border between soldiers, weapons and mines: a shocking undertaking, those who managed to sneak into North Korea

The man, who has yet to be identified, did not want to pay the ticket ($ 2.75) and so he tried to climb over the turnstiles of the train station. Forest Hills-71st Avenue. In the video, however, we see the man staggering, almost as if he were drunk. Maybe just losing his balance made him slip to the floor and die on the spot.

Extreme pains. Jair Bolsonaro rushed to hospital: the rush to the hospital is a suspect

Since 2018 in New York, the penalty for skipping a turnstile is civil and almost comparable to a fine on the street. The defendant can then either pay a $ 100 fine or take the case to the Transit Assessment Office. In 2017, out of 33,000 turnstile jumpers in Manhattan, 25,000 were summoned and 8,000 were arrested. Probably the fear of a fine led the man to avoid being caught without a ticket, even if the video released by the Daily Mail suggests that the victim was under the influence of alcohol.

Plane, horror on board: they go to the bathroom for a check-up and ... the most shocking of discoveries

Here the video of the tragic accident

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 days ago
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In Romania no vax burst into the Parliament building against the green pass at work

2 weeks ago

all the rules for the mountains or travel abroad

November 3, 2021

Ukraine: EU in Lavrov, if new aggression serious consequences – Last Hour

December 2, 2021

She gives birth in flight and leaves the newborn in the waste basket

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button