the video of the reunion between the actor and Camille Vasquez after the end of the defamation trial against Amber Heard – Guatevision

In 2018, after two years separated from Johnny Depp, Amber Heard indirectly accused the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean of having physically and emotionally abused her during their marriage, statements that started this legal battle.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in one of the most mediatic and controversial trials in Hollywood history after the actor sued his ex-wife for defamation following an article published in The Washington Post.

Despite the media spectacle that the trial between the two artists represented, one of the people who stole the spotlight was Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer who was largely responsible for the verdict in favor of the musician.

After almost two months of the final result of this trial, Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez surprised their followers by meeting during a Jeff Beck concert in Europe, a meeting that generated a furor on social networks.

The reunion between the two took place in the city of Prague, Czech Republic, where the lawyer went to Johnny Depp’s dressing room to greet him after the successful result obtained in the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

During the minutes they were able to live together, Camille Vasquez also introduced Johnny Depp to her current partner, the English businessman Edward Owen, with whom she has been seen on multiple occasions and put an end to speculation about a possible romance with the American actor.

As a result of the media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the lawyer Camille Vasquez rose to fame and is known worldwide for her talent and dedication, qualities that were evident during the defense of her client.

Similarly, following the verdict of the legal battle, Camille Vasquez’s work continued to be recognized by earning a promotion at the Brown Rudnick law firm and becoming a partner.