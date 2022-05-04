The video of The Rock surprising his fans at Madame Tussauds Museum

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a nice attitude with some of his fans and surprised them at Madame Tussauds in front of his wax statue.

Dwayne Johnson He is one of the most recognized actors in the Hollywood industry, with a career that has risen and transcended, making him one of the highest-paid performers on the planet, while his presence in a movie is a guarantee of ticket sales. rock he is well loved by a fan base that is attentive to each new movement of the artist.

Last year Dwayne Johnson I participate in Jungle Cruisethe film based on an attraction of Disney. recently premiered in Netflix Red Notice, along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which will have a sequel. 2022 seems to be a busy year for this Hollywood star, who has in the pipeline Black Adamthe film of the antihero of the DC Extended Universe.

The Rock surprises his fans

rock shared a cute video from a recent trip to Las Vegas where he surprised two of his fans who were looking at his wax sculpture in the Madame Tussauds Museum. The reaction of these people is exciting, none of these fans expected to see Dwayne Johnson Live. The actor greeted them kindly and one of them even congratulated him on his striking red shirt.

This meeting was framed in the promotion of the Teremana Tequilathe brand of the classic Mexican drink owned by Dwayne Johnson. In his post on networks, the actor said that he surprised a lot of fans and that they all took their own bottle of this spiritual, white, rested and aged drink. How lucky these people are!

Dwayne Johnson He continues to demonstrate year after year why his career had the momentum that made him one of the most beloved stars in the industry and also a convening actor in each project he heads. fans of rock They will always receive the best energy from the performer who takes time to share with those who admire and celebrate each of his works.