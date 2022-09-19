The video of the spider that landed on the coffin of Elizabeth II and went viral on the networks

Spider on the coffin of Queen Isbael II

The UK and the world said goodbye to the queen on Monday Elizabeth II with a state funeral attended by presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds on the streets of London and at Windsor Castle – to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era.

And there was one attendee who, for at least a moment, was the center of attention: a spider.

With the arrival of autumn, the spider season in Britain, when the outside temperature drops and the creatures head for the inside looking for heat.

On this occasion, a small spider came to the service in the westminster abbeyclimbed over the late monarch’s coffin and was buried in a wreath of flowers and cut foliage from the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The images went viral on social networks, and showed the arachnid moving over a note written by King Carlos III, which read: “In loving and devoted memory. Carlos R.

“The most famous spider in the world right now”, read one tweet, while another jokingly wondered: “Er, were you invited, mate?”.

“God save the Royal Spider,” read one tweet.

A tiny spider arrived at the service at Westminster Abbey, climbed over the late monarch’s coffin and buried itself in a wreath of flowers and cut foliage from Buckingham Palace gardens (DANIEL LEAL/Pool via REUTERS)

how was the funeral

In a country known for pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was full of spectacle: Before the service, a bell was rung 96 times, once a minute for every year of Elizabeth’s life. Then 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to pull the gun cart carrying his flag-draped coffin to the westminster abbeywhere pallbearers carried him inside and some 2,000 people, from world leaders to health workers, gathered to mourn.

The trappings of state and monarchy abounded: the coffin was draped with the royal standard and on top was the imperial state crown, glittering with nearly 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter.

But the personal was also present: the coffin was followed to the church by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including the king. Charles IIIthe heir to the throne, the prince William and George, 9 years old, who is second in line. In a wreath on the casket, a handwritten note read, “In Loving and Devoted Memory,” and was signed by Carlos R (of Rexor king).

Monday was declared a public holiday in honor of Isabel, who died on September 8 (Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS)

“Here, where Queen Elizabeth married and was crowned, we gather from across the country, from the Commonwealth and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service and with the sure confidence to commit ourselves. her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told mourners.

The service ended with two minutes of silence observed throughout the UK, after which attendees sang the national anthem, now titled “God Save the King”.

The day started early as the doors to Parliament’s 900-year-old Westminster Hall closed on mourners after hundreds of thousands filed in front of his coffin.

Monday was declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died on September 8, and hundreds of thousands of people flocked to central London to witness the story. They filled the sidewalks to see the coffin go through the streets of the capital after the service.

(With information from AP)

