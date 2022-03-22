The video of Zendaya laughing at Tom Holland that you have to see

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the couple of the moment. Although at first they were quite discreet with their relationship, little by little they have been leaving us many ‘moments’, like when they talked about their height difference (showing that they care between little and nothing) and that other time in which the actor had a nice gesture reassuring her in public. Well, now they have added one more to their long list of moments to remember.

The couple of actors has once again shown how adorable they are and the healthy relationship between them. On this occasion, the moment that has all the fans going crazy took place during an interview for ‘Entertainment Tonight’. In this meeting, the couple meets with Jacob Batalon to react to their respective castings for ‘Spider Man’.

A video in which Zendaya can’t help ‘trolling’ her boyfriend and that really is gold. Precisely the actor is the first to appear in the clip. In the footage, we see Tom doing some really impressive somersaults and doing some of the ‘Spider-Man’ gestures. Zendaya’s reaction? Imitate him while laughing.

A reaction to which he joins and they both end up dying of laughter on the sofa. We are too many fans. But what we liked the most of the whole video is when Zendaya’s part comes, because she does a perfect presentation and he tells her: “Your part is too good”. Can they be cuter? They are definitely our favorite couple.

If there is something that they have shown us more than enough, it is that they do not lack a sense of humor. Did you see when he ‘trolled’ himself by sharing the famous ‘Spider-Man’ meme? For her part, she showed how important it is to know how to laugh at herself when she reacted to her stumbling in public. We love them!

