the video posted on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston, from his Instagram profile, announced that Friends Reunion will be available on HboMax from May 27: after 17 years from its last episode, the sitcom will finally be back on the air. The reunion episode had already been discussed at the end of 2019, but the resumption of the series had been continually postponed. The reunion was originally supposed to be filmed last August, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The streaming service HBO Max in April confirmed the end of filming for The One With The Reunion and now thanks to the main actress of the sitcom, the release date is also known. The reunion was attended by all six members of the original cast of Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The main cast will reunite and share some behind-the-scenes footage and none of the actors will play his original character. HBO Max announced that it will not be a new episode of Friends but a special: «We want to clarify that it is not a new original episode of the series. The cast will appear as themselves, not as their beloved characters. ” During the special there will also be space for some important cameos, among all that of pop star Justin Bieber.

In Italy it will be broadcast on Sky and NOW at the same time as America.