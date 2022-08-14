The video published by the unrecognized son of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” that destroys the artist’s reputation

After having a 50-year career, José Luis Rodríguez, “The Puma“He has had to go through several controversies in his artistic career, one of them when it was said that he had a son that he never recognized. Let us remember that the singer has two daughters from his first marriage Lila Morillo called Liliana and Lilibeth Rodriguez Andiron. From his second marriage to the Cuban model Carolina Pérez, he has the youngest named Genesis. Rodriguez.

They would be the only descendants to carry the blood of “The Puma” Jose Luis RodriguezAt least that’s what he confessed. According to the source, the new day a few years ago revealed a controversy that would put the singer in a dead end tunnel since he was accused of being unfair by recognizing his only son who calls himself El Puma Junior.

The young man also dedicated himself to music and made his way alone and without the recognition of his father. Nowadays, The Cougar Junior -This is how he appears on his Instagram account- he has more than 35 years of career and 14 published albums according to information from “El Universo”. The real name of the young man is Juan Joseph Rodriguezand according to sayings of “The Puma“It would be his nephew.

Notwithstanding the The Cougar Juniorhe never managed to recognize his father as such and he never managed to call him son. Jose Luis Rodriguez, The PumaHowever, he has always said: “That boy is the son of my brother who lives in Venezuela, my brother is very in love and he told me that he had recognized the boy, and if he is from the family, he is welcome.”

A few days ago on Argentine television, in a tabloid program, the problem resurfaced again due to a new job by Jose Luis Rodriguez, which will develop in that country. “The Puma“, is part of the jury of the reality show entitled “Sing with me now” produced and conducted by the driver, producer and businessman, Marcelo Tinelli for the screen of channel 13 in Argentina.

Source: Instagram El Puma Junior

On his Instagram account, the singer Juan Joseph Rodriguezbetter known as The Cougar Junior has published the video of the program where he talks about his alleged father, Jose Luis Rodriguez, and he has written: “I am tired of being compared and asked if I am or am not a son or nephew, but when one decides to go on stage, one is exposed even until they kill you (…) I sought fame and it came to me at an early age and there I began to carve out my future by studying, preparing myself and each country was a challenge not like the son of the cougar news that is produced by carom. The Major Cougar leaves the novel.

And then, The Cougar Juniorsupposed son of Jose Luis RodriguezHe continued with his download. “You or nobody and a journalist from Venevisión, a televisa correspondent, told them I know a relative who works in a nightclub belonging to his wife and they chartered a plane to film me and the bomb exploded, the international press came to look for me from everywhere, the lines of the discotheque were huge, every day lungs full of tourists came to see me until one day my manager Ender, brother of Lila, told me I give you your freedom, little pup, the world is yours, you have grown a lot and you deserve it”, concluded the heir presumptive. “The Puma” Rodriguez.