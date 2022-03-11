The video showing the ambush against one of Vladimir Putin’s “death convoys” near Kiev – Prensa Libre

According to reports, the video circulating on the web was captured with a drone and recorded the moment in which the line of artillery is forced to retreat. In addition, world combat specialists criticized the “poor tactics” of the Russian army in Ukraine

According to international media, a video broadcast on social networks and replicated on various digital platforms went viral because it shows an ambush faced by a group of Russian tanks (convoys of death), which is why the formation was forced to fall back when trying to advance towards Kiev.

According to the specialized site bellingcat, The images show the moment on the outskirts of Brovary, 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital, which were geolocated in the area known as the E95 highway.

According to Dan Sabbagh, defense and security editor of the newspaper Guardianthe video that went viral is edited and includes scenes of the advance of the tanks, the response of the Ukrainian armed forces and a withdrawal of the Russian artillery.

Other reports revealed that Rob Lee, a former US Marine and specialist in the Russian army, commented on Twitter on the scene and strongly criticized the strategy: “Very poor tactics shown by this Russian armored force so close to Kiev. They are within range of the Ukrainian artillery in Kiev, they are in an obvious avenue of approach, and yet they decided to group together, leaving them more vulnerable to indirect fire.”

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the capital, indicated this Thursday, March 10, that “Kiev has become a fortress”, two weeks after the launch of the Russian attack.

It was also reported that Russian forces moved their armored vehicles up to the northeast edge of Kiev in an attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital.

An AFP team saw plumes of smoke rising above the village of Skybyn, just a few hundred meters beyond the last checkpoint marking the northeastern city limits of Kiev.

Ukrainian soldiers described a night of heavy fighting for control of the main access road into the city.

Half of the population of Kiev fled since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, the mayor of the capital reported this Thursday, March 10. “According to our data, one out of two inhabitants of Kiev left the city. Today, just under two million people are in it,” he told Ukrainian television.

The Kiev agglomeration had 3.5 million inhabitants before the start of the conflict with Russia. According to the UN, more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine in these two weeks.