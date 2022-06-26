The Video Store: Doctor Sleep

Analysis of Doctor Sleep, a film that adapts the homonymous sequel to the novel The Shining

In 1977, Stephen King He wrote the third of his novels, entitled The glowwhich featured a homonymous film adaptation in 1980, directed by Stanley Kubrick. However, the writer was not satisfied with this version, which is why he decided to write the script for a miniseries himself, which was released in 1997, much less popular than the homonymous film. However, in 2013, Stephen King decided to write a second part of the novel, under the title doctor sleep. This book also had a film adaptation, baptized with the same name and released in theaters in 2019, which is the film analyzed in this article.

Doctor Sleep Review: The Movie Version of The Shining Sequel

Under the direction of mike flanagan, doctor sleep It has a duration of 153 minutes and is carried out by Ewan McGregor (What Dan Torrance), rebecca ferguson (In the role of Rose the Top Hat), Cliff Curtis (which plays billy freeman), Kyliegh Curran (which embodies open stone), Carl Lumbly (which gets under the skin of dick hallorann), Zahn McClarnon (what makes of Papa Crow), Emily Alyn Lind (it converts into Andi Serpent Fang), Bruce Greenwood (who transforms into the doctor John Dalton), Jocelin Donahue (What Lucy Stone), Robert LongStreet (In the role of Barry) Y Carel Struicken (which plays the grandpa flick).

Along with them stand alex esso (which embodies Wendy Torrance), Zachary Momoh (which gets under the skin of Dave Stone), Jacob Tremblay (what makes of Bradley Trevor), Henry Thomas (it converts into Jack Torrance / Lloyd) Y Roger Dale Floyd (as the young Danny Torrance).

Many years have passed since the events of the Overlook Hotelin which Dan Torrance has tried to turn the page and live a quiet life. However, I find her with the little open stonewhich also glows, forces him to return to action and use his gift against The True Knot, a group made up of human-like beings that feed on the vital vapor given off by people with special gifts. to defeat them, Dan you will have to return to the place you would never want to return to.

Without a doubt, Doctor Sleep is a rather peculiar movie.r, as it tries to stand on its own without departing too far from the original novel by Stephen King and the movie of the same name Stanley Kubrickwith which it manages to keep three fronts open without the final result being affected by it.

One of the scariest parts of the movie doctor sleep is the one in which Azzie (perhaps an abbreviation for azrael, the angel of death), the protagonist’s cat visits the elderly who are about to die. It turns out that this part of the story is based on real events, like the Stephen King has acknowledged, since, in 2007, a Rhode Island therapy cat, known as Oscar, visited patients who died hours later. In 2015, she was credited with predicting more than a hundred deaths.

Although the movie doctor sleep be one direct sequel to The Shining and is full of references to the preceding material, as the image below shows, a fact that we have already implied in the previous paragraph, it does not manage to reach the same level of horror film that we would expect from a continuation of the popular original story, rather, it throws more into the realm of fantasy, although it manages to keep the viewer interested during the more than two and a half hours that the film lasts.

Another curious fact to keep in mind is that the department of doctor sleep art was especially careful with the recreation of the Overlook Hotelto the point of looking for an Adler brand typewriter that was identical to the one used by Jack Torrancefor which the department had no choice but to travel to Germany to get one.

In the field of curious cameos, doctor sleep is not far behind, since james flanaganbrother of the director, appears giving life to DieselDouga secondary character of the aforementioned group known as The True Knotwhile Danny Lloydwho was in charge of interpreting Danny Torrance in the original film, he is also seen in a brief appearance.

doctor sleep It did not work as well at the box office as expected, so, for now, the projects related to the franchise that he himself has been left up in the air. mike flanagan was interested in tackling, as a prequel starring dick hallorannas well as a sequel with open stone as the main character, an idea with which Stephen King seemed to agree.

If you are a fan of novels Stephen King and you liked the audiovisual adaptations of The glowyou have to give a chance to doctor sleepsince, at the very least, you will find out what happened to Dan Torrance and it is very possible that you will also spend an entertaining afternoon.