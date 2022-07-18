The Video Store: The Avengers

Analysis of The Avengers, the first UCM movie to bring together Earth’s mightiest heroes

In 2008, the movie Hombre de Hierro was the starting signal to create the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This film was followed The incredible Hulk (also in 2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor Y Captain America the First Avenger (both in 2011), which proved to be at the height of the first feature film. However, the real challenge was to create a film that brought together the protagonists of the previous films without detracting one iota from the quality. In other words, the time had come to give the green light on the big screen to The Avengersgroup of superheroes created by Stan Lee Y jack kirby in Avengers #1 (1963).

The tesseract has woken up She is in a small world, a human world. They would use his power, but our ally knows his workings like they never will. He is ready to serve and our strength, our chitauris, they will follow you. The world will be his, the universe yours. And humans, what can they do but burn?

This threat, made by Otherserves as a starting signal for the film of The Avengerswhich came to light in 2012, is managed by Joss Whedonits duration is 143 minutes and is carried out by Robert Downey Jr. (What Tony Stark / Hombre de Hierro), Chris Evans (In the role of steve rogers / Captain America), Jeremy Renner (which plays Clint Barton / Hawk Eye), Tom Hiddleston (which embodies Loki), Mark Ruffalo (which gets under the skin of Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (what makes of Thor), Scarlett Johansson (it converts into Natasha Romanoff / black widow) Y Clark Gregg (which turns into Phil Coulson).

Along with them stand cobie smulders (What Mary Hill), Stellan Skarsgård (In the role of Erik Selvig), Samuel L Jackson (which plays Nick Fury), Gwyneth Paltrow (which embodies Pepper Pots), Maximilian Hernandez (which gets under the skin of Jasper Sitwell), Paul Bettany (what does the voice of JARVIS), alexis denisoff (it converts into Other) Y Damion Poitier (which turns into Thanos).

When our planet is threatened by an alien invasion, one person, despite the superhuman abilities they may possess, is not enough to face it. That’s why the combined forces of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are needed. They are the Captain America, Hombre de Hierro, Thor, Hulk, black widow Y Hawk Eyebut the world will soon know them as The Avengers.

Although, before the MCU, they had made marvel group moviesas the The Fantastic Four or the X MenThis was the first film of The Avengers in live-action, albeit with certain liberties with the original lineup from the comics, as the Captain America, Hawk Eye and the black widow did not appear in the first adventures of the head of The Avengers (although the alter ego of steve rogers joined the group right away), but they were the Ant Man and the Waspthat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe They have taken a little longer to make an appearance.

As has already become a custom within the saga, the film of The Avengers It has a scene between the credits and another at the end. While the second is totally unnecessary, since it only shows the protagonists eating (some of them with their faces conveniently hidden, so that it could be seen that they were not clean shaven), the first recounts the following statement from the Otherwhile preparing viewers for the future threat of Thanos:

Humans, they are not the cowardly wretches that we were promised. They stand up, they are indomitable and, therefore, they cannot be dominated. To defy them is to court death.

The truth is that it is difficult to make a film about a large group of superheroes and ensure that each one has their moment of glory, but The Avengers passes with flying colours, being perhaps Hawk Eye the one that least shines of all, while Hombre de Hierro Y Hulk they steal every scene they appear in. And, of course, we can’t forget the nice cameo of Stan Leewho here is seen as a civilian who does not believe in superheroes, as shown by the image that accompanies this paragraph, which we already talked about at the time.

As an anecdotal fact, especially for the most veteran readers, it should be noted that The Avengers also has the presence of the actress Ashley Johnsonwho played Chrissy Seaver in the last seasons of the series Problems Grow (1985 – 1992) and in the movie Problems Continue (2004), in the role of the waitress Beth, as the image below demonstrates. Although his initially longer role is reduced to little more than a small cameo, some of his footage was also used in the first episode of the series. Loki (current from 2021), titled glorious purpose.

In short, if you are a fan of Marvel in general and of The Avengers In particular, it is not necessary to recommend this movie to you, since it is certain that you have seen it more than twice, but that is not an obstacle for you to enjoy it again.