The video that could make Johnny Depp win the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard – Prensa Libre

Depp’s legal team has pointed out that what was published is false and that this caused damage to the image of the actor, to the point that he was fired from several important film projects based on the accusations. Among them, the franchises of Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals, prequel to the saga of Harry Potter.

Currently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in court for defamation after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Depp sued Heard for defamation for $50 million and she countersued him for $100 million. The litigation is expected to last several weeks.

However, recently the actor’s lawyers presented a video that could give him an advantage, since would show that the actress committed adultery.

In the images Heard is seen meeting in the couple’s apartment with two men: tech tycoon Elon Musk and actor James Franco.

In addition, both personalities are summoned to testify in court, in favor of Depp and confirm that both had some relationship with the actress while they were still married.

The images show the actress getting into the elevator with both men. If the accusations are proven, the Heard’s countersuit could lose effect.

It is worth mentioning that after the divorce between Heard and Depp, she was Musk’s partner.