the video that reveals the “conspiracy” on the vaccine – Libero Quotidiano





For some time now, the MEP Francesca Donato stands as a sort of leader of the no-vax movement, as one of the greatest points of reference, together with Gianluigi Paragone. Donato supports extreme positions, which often border on madness, which is why, de facto, was pushed out by the Lega, his former party. Now, it is in the equivalent of the mixed group in the European Parliament.





And one last “pearl”, Donato, gives it to us directly on his Instagram profile. Relaunch a video, in which you can see the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, deliver a prize. This is the “Distinguished Leadership Awards” and the winner is Albert Bourla, president and CEO of Pfizer. And that is enough to unleash the conspiratorial delirium, between the vaccine and the “hand” of the Old Continent: “Ladies and gentlemen, here you are in Washington in evening dress the President of the European Commission Von der Leyen for the delivery of the award for best business leader… And the winner is … Pfizer! “, Donato writes. A post that needs little explanation, a way to relaunch the conspiracy toerie.





In short, Francesca Donato combines one a day. Maybe even more. Yesterday evening, Wednesday 10 November, the “exchange of views” with Pier Paolo Sileri, Undersecretary of Health. A very hard battle occurred in It is not the Arena, the program of Massimo Giletti broadcast on La7. After Donato had spent herself in a bizarre analysis of the Covid situation in Belgium, the grillino hit very hard: “Do you know how many inhabitants Belgium has? Do you know how many Covid have died in Belgium? almost tenderness … she knows nothing. She talks nonsense “, a furious Sileri addressed her.