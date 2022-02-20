The video that shocks England: the violent attack on the mother of Manchester City star Phil Foden

Foden’s mother was attacked by a fan during a boxing event

Manchester City footballer Phil Foden is on everyone’s lips after the unfortunate and unpleasant episode he experienced with his girlfriend and her mother on Saturday night after attending the boxing match between Kell Brook and Amir Khan at the AO Arena in Manchester.

A video began to circulate on social networks that quickly went viral in which the 21-year-old could be seen being chased by a group of fans that apparently they were charging him and insulting him for his team’s home loss against Tottenham 3-2.

The situation got out of hand when the player’s mother came out to repel the fans. After pushing one of them, he returned the aggression with a disqualifying blow to the face.

Manchester City had lost at home against Tottenham in the run-up to the unfortunate episode (Reuters)

This was stated by the British newspaper The Sun. It all happened after Kell Brook’s victory by knockout in the sixth round. In the video, Phil Foden, in jeans, a white shirt and a blue jacket, could be clearly identified. walking with his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke through the corridors of the enclosure to his room.

The soccer player entered without paying attention to what was happening behind him but his girlfriend stayed answering them. Then, Claire Foden left the room to defend her son. “Very well, who called him that?” the woman asked the group of people who seemed to have insulted him in the corridors. “No one,” one replied with a laugh. “Fine, then go to hell,” Claire replied.

blinded by rage, Claire forcefully pushed one of the fans who did not hesitate to reply with a strong punch to the face. The reprehensible and shameful actions of the aggressor triggered a battle in which Phil Foden himself was close to being involved.

The footballer was rebuked by a group of fans during a boxing evening in Manchester (Reuters)

Immediately after the punch, a man in a black cap intervened and as the fans backed away the mother continued to throw punches. It was at that moment when Foden left the room before the desperate cry of his girlfriend asking him not to get involved in the fight.

Far from calming down, the situation worsened especially when the man in black cap took a fire extinguisher to repel attacks. On the recording he appeared to hit one in the head, as well as throwing it two more times before the video abruptly ended.

As indicated The Sunthe newspaper tried to communicate with the footballer’s entourage and his representatives but they received no response.

KEEP READING

The dramatic ending in Manchester City-Tottenham: from Cuti Romero’s innocent penalty to the victory that unleashed Conte’s madness

Kylian Mbappé would request the departure of one of PSG’s new stars as a condition to renew his contract

A study revealed that repeated heading in soccer generates “specific alterations” in the brain in the long term