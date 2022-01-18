the video that shocks Europe – Libero Quotidiano





Choc in Brussels, where a woman was pushed onto the tracks by a man behind her. It happened at 19.40 on Friday 14 January inside the Rogier metro station. The lady at the center of the unpleasant and frightening episode was waiting for the train to arrive when a sudden push made her literally crash forward onto the tracks. The culprit, then, is escaped by running in the opposite direction.





There were also other people at the station, who tried to help. Furthermore, the moment the woman was thrown, the train arrived. Fortunately, however, the convoy stopped just in time, only one meter away from the lady lying on the tracks. The train driver, in fact, had been alerted by people waiting on the sidewalk. And so he managed to perform an emergency braking, stopping the train from running. No subway passengers were injured.





The waiting travelers, on the other hand, immediately got off the tracks to help the woman get up. As for the man responsible for the push, it would have been arrested shortly after the accident while he was in the De Brouckère metro station. He was questioned by the police and placed at the disposal of the Brussels prosecutor’s office. However, it is not yet known why he did such a thing or if the two knew each other.



