The video that shows Amber Heard’s “shocked” reaction when she ran into Johnny Depp during the trial – Prensa Libre

However, in addition to the statements of both actors, other details that this media fact has left are several of the moments captured on videos during the trial transmitted from the state of Virginia, United States.

This week the actress Amber Heard has given her testimony in the trial she has against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, where he has given several controversial statements about alleged abuse and mistreatment that he suffered from the actor.

From Amber Heard’s crying, through Depp’s laughter to various accusations, the trial has captured the attention of users on social networks and all the media.

On this occasion, a new video has given much to talk about, since it can be seen Amber Heard’s reaction after going down to the stand when she runs into Depp.

The video that has gone viral on social networks, Amber Heard is seen coming down from the stand. Suddenly his face takes on an expression of astonishment and terror. when he sees Depp heading near his place.

This draws the attention of the authorities who were close to both, one of the officers stands in front of Heard, while the other officer extends his armpreventing Depp from getting close.

moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break. They appear to make eye contact. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/PNIexe9r0s — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 5, 2022

The actor for his part, all he does is briefly raise your shoulders and turn your back to the actress. After a few moments, the officer takes the actress from the place.

Also read: Johnny Depp: the drawing he made during the trial against Amber Heard and went viral on TikTok

This brief situation has generated several comments on social networks, where users they have said that it is an exaggeration on the part of the actress.

They also uploaded several videos of testimonies that took place previous days where Heard does not have the same expression with Depp. In one of them he is seen calmly drinking water while he passes in front of the actor, not starting any kind of problem.

Amber Heard walking off the stand 2 days ago, not caring about Johnny’s presence. Amber Heard walking off the stand “scared” yesterday. It’s a performance.

Look at Ben Chews reaction! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

#AmberHeardIsALIar

#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #amberheardisapsychopath pic.twitter.com/kIVmVWigiQ — Telmacim (@Telmacim) May 6, 2022

On May 4, Amber Heard’s testimonials began where she talks about her relationship with Johnny Depp, giving a lot to talk about because it qualifies him as an aggressive man and drug addict.

Also read: Amber Heard: the strange moment in which the actress would have “inhaled” something in full trial against Johnny Depp

She has mentioned several scenarios where the actor tried to hit her and sexually abuse her, in addition to mentioning other actors such as James Franco, where he states that Depp had a “deep hatred towards him”.