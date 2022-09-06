The video that shows the physical evolution of Angelina Jolie over the years

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano – Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is for many one of the most beautiful actresses in the history of Hollywood. During her adolescence, she was a rather rebellious girl who began in the world of work with modeling jobs and appearances in video clips of renowned musicians and rockers. Her first leading role as an actress was in a low-budget movie called ‘Cyborg 2’ and today she has amassed many major awards in the world of cinema.

Despite the fact that the years pass for all of them, their physical evolution has not been drastic at all. If we look at his face, his features are still exactly the same although his eyebrows have changed several times and the smile looks a little different. In addition, he has never been known for making noticeable changes to his hair or face, so on a few occasions we have seen the actress very different as is the case with other ‘celebs’.

Although you have surely seen many images of his youth because today they continue to be published on social networks through fan accounts, one account in particular has published a short video in which they have put together fragments of Angelina at different stages of her life in order to better perceive her changes.

Here it is. Yes, it is true that some changes are noticeable (as is logical), but the beauty of the actress is always present. In addition, she has always been perfect and her physique has always accompanied.

On the post, many fans have made comments like “Pretty as a girl, beautiful as a woman” or “Since I was a child I had that sparkle in my eyes, it’s really pretty ☺️🥰☺️☺️”. The best? She has always shown that she is just as beautiful on the outside as on the inside.and that’s what we like the most!