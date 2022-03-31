the video that the infiltrator filmed in Ecuador-Argentina

One of the images left by Ecuador vs. Argentina was that of a fan entering the field when the game was over to take a photo with Lionel Messi. The security of the stadium came very quickly to where the Argentine crack was, so the fan had very few seconds to take the photo.

Due to the short time that there was for the fan to take a souvenir with Messi, many began to wonder if I had managed to take the photo. Today in the morning, the video recorded by the fan went viral on social networks, where you can see how it reaches “Leo” and the reaction that the player had.

The fan arrived in a hurry to Messi’s place, so he did not measure the strength and grabbed the Argentine very hard from the neck. The reaction of ’10’ was “stop, stop”, asking the infiltrator to stop hugging him so hard, something that bothered him and he didn’t try to get the security to take him away immediately.

Messi has had several gestures with people who jump onto the field, but this time he did not like that they almost forced him to appear in the video. Despite the reaction of the PSG player, the fan has the memory of him with one of the best players in history and it spread through social networks.