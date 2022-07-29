Entertainment

The video with old images of the Oscars that has aroused tweeter nostalgia: “I don’t know why time didn’t stop at that moment”

Sigourney Weaver, Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Jackie Chan, Robin Williams, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas… All of them perhaps in their best moments, young, handsome and beautiful… And we watching them, also younger. It is a video with old images of the oscars red carpet which has caused a nostalgia attack On twitter. And it is that, as Jorge Manrique said, any past time seems to us to have been better. Another thing is that it really was.

There is no doubt that whoever made that video and accompanied it with the song Forever Young by Alphaville I was looking for the effect it has caused. The video was posted by another tweeter with the text “1993”, but the Spanish retweet has been much more successful than the original. At the time of publishing this you have almost 54,000 likesmore than 10,000 retweets and many responses.

