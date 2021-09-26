The video with shirtless Chris Hemsworth is today’s lifesaver

Playing a divinity like Thor is not for everyone, watching Chris Hemsworth but the first thing that comes to mind is that this 37-year-old handsome as the sun is not earthly but comes directly from Olympus and was sent to earth to show us in a concrete way what. they mean terms such as “perfection”, “beauty” and “extreme coolness”. The brother of Liam Hemsworth (another who in terms of beauty can not be said anything) is one of the sexiest men in the world, those who love to take care of their body by feeding it properly (to the sound of grilled chicken and rice. white with a drizzle of oil) and training it consistently, constantly keeping in perfect shape in order to be always ready to take the field to transform into the God of thunder, a character that Hemsworth will return to play again in the film Thor: Love and Thunder and for which he is training hard, as he proudly shows on his Instagram profile, where he proudly shows off his ever-expanding muscles.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For Chris, this will be the eighth and perhaps the last film in which we will see him step into the role of the Marvel hero (already protagonist of the films Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame), so long as in Love and Thunder Thor will be replaced by Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman), who will become the new god of thunder. So let’s fully enjoy these Hemsworth fitness classes as they may be the latest as well. Perhaps. Chris is handsome and loves to be liked, which is a big plus for us as the Australian-born actor loves showing off on his Instagram profile shirtless as he grapples with grueling crossfit sessions, abs and weights, proving to us that yes, consistency. and pagan dedication. At least on him, which gives us a sudden desire to get up from the sofa, slip into a Flashdance-style onesie and get busy with an extreme workout worthy of a real Avengers, with the hope that we too steel abs, gravity-proof biceps and firm buttocks like those of Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow may magically appear.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

The beauty of the actor is one that leaves you breathless and this is certainly one of the pluses that led Chris to success, but of course this does not mean that the star of Snow White And The Hunter she is not also gifted with an incredible acting talent, just as she has shown in numerous films, nonchalantly interpreting serious, dramatic or comic roles, always and in any case credible. Despite this, however, in the last period it seems that too much beauty has become a real problem for Hemsworth, now tired of not being taken seriously because he is “excessively attractive”, almost as if to say that the beautiful cannot also be intelligent and gifted with talent. Yes, incredible as it may seem, there are still many people who think so, which would prevent the actor from winning for roles of a certain depth that can prove to everyone what he is really capable of. Don’t worry Chris, we know very well that you are not “all muscles” and that behind those perfect biceps and that dream face there is much more.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io