The video with which Angelina Jolie went viral

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most talented and famous women in the film industry. Currently, the actress is exploring her facet as a director in Rome, the city where she is shooting her new film, Without Blood, the adaptation of the international bestseller “Without Blood”, by the novelist Alessandro Baricco.

However, she does not rest from her obligations as a mother for a second. She spent several days in the company of her children in the Italian capital, in addition to receiving a visit from Brad Pitt to celebrate the 14th birthday of twins Knox and Vivienne.

Now, Angelina Jolie had to return to the United States because her daughter Zahara, 17 years old, starts university. She was the actress who made the news known through her social networks, where she has been very active lately, and she revealed which was the particular institution that the teenager chose to specialize.

The young woman who was born in Ethiopia in 2005 and who was adopted by Angelina and Brad Pitt She decided to study in Georgia, more precisely in Spelman, a house of studies for Afro-descendant women and has specialized academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. This is a very special place and it is an honor to have a new Spelman girl as a member of the family, ”Angelina Jolie wrote on her Instagram account along with a postcard from Zahara with her companions.

Related news

But that was not all, because days later, the actress went viral for a particular video in which she celebrated the young woman’s great step. In the images, she can be seen at the celebration organized by the University to welcome her new students, trying to beat the rhythm of the music with her dance.

The photo that Angelina shared.

Over there Angelina Jolie She instantly realizes that she can’t follow the movement of her event partners and laughs at herself, hugging Zaharawho enjoys seeing her mom so fun and happy.