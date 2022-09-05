Entertainment

The video with which Angelina Jolie went viral

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 54 2 minutes read

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most talented and famous women in the film industry. Currently, the actress is exploring her facet as a director in Rome, the city where she is shooting her new film, Without Blood, the adaptation of the international bestseller “Without Blood”, by the novelist Alessandro Baricco.

However, she does not rest from her obligations as a mother for a second. She spent several days in the company of her children in the Italian capital, in addition to receiving a visit from Brad Pitt to celebrate the 14th birthday of twins Knox and Vivienne.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 54 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jamie Campbell Bower did the ‘casting’ to be Harry Potter telling a dirty joke: “There was silence” – Movie News

8 mins ago

Zoom on the Brazilian manicure, this technique which allows you to apply your varnish anyhow!

10 mins ago

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Actress asks for a loan and her friends turn their backs on her

19 mins ago

Benjamin Biolay: “There is all my little intimate journey in this record”

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button