The video with which Johnny Depp could win the trial against Amber Heard

In 2018, the actress Amber Heard published an article claiming to be a victim of domestic violence. Given this, Warner producers decided to leave actor Johnny Depp aside from their projects.However, Depp did not sit idly by and his legal team accused the actress of defamation, as well as damage to his image.

The legal team of protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, pointed out that everything published by Heard is false and launched a demand for $50 million dollars, a demand that was answered by the actress with a counterclaim of $100 million dollars. The litigation could last for several more weeks, however, a video could be the weapon that helps Johnny Depp win the trial.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: James Franco and Elon Musk called to testify

The video that can change everything

In the pictures Heard is seen meeting at the couple’s apartment with two men: tech mogul Elon Musk and actor James Franco. Both are called to testify in favor of Deppto show that they had a relationship with Heard while she was still married to the 58-year-old actor.

In the video Heard, wearing only a robe, is taking the elevator down to the parking lot of her building in Los Angeles (where she and Depp lived for several years)., and then lets a man into the elevator who is supposed to be fellow actor James Franco. They both go up again and head towards the actress’s apartment.

In case these images are verified, The meeting occurred a day after the alleged fight in which Johnny Depp left the actress with bruises, so the $100 million counterclaim that the actress launched against her ex-husband would not succeed.dealing a favorable blow to the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

A source close to Johnny Depp revealed that it is very possible that the actor, 58, will take the stand on Tuesday in the defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard to testify under oath in Fairfax, Virginia, and is expected to be questioned by his ex’s attorneys the next day.