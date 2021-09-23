The Videogame returns to PS5 with a new version

Outright Games announced the Enhanced Edition from Jumanji: The Videogame, which will be available from 22 October 2021 for PlayStation 5. Based on the homonymous version of the game launched in 2019, this new edition will take advantage of the technical features of the latest generation console to reduce loading times, add dynamic 4K resolution, HDR support and framerate up to 120 FPS.

Jumanji: The Videogame, the tie-in of the film of the same name is back

Jumanji: The Videogame is the official tie-in of the homonymous film released in theaters in 2017 with protagonists Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), Jack Black, Kevin Hart And Karen Gillan, which stood as the official sequel to the cult film with Robin Williams launched in 1995. The success of the film prompted the production of a second episode, with the same group of protagonists, which debuted in 2019. The official video game was also released in the same year.

Loading... Advertisements

The title obviously aims at an audience of fans of the franchise and above all for fun multiplayer evenings: taking advantage of the incipit of the plot that sees four different main characters, the game includes a cooperative multiplayer mode for as many players to experience online or locally, so you can wear the shoes of one of the protagonists.

Jumanji: The Video Game is already available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch And Xbox One. From 22 October, therefore, also on PlayStation 5, in an exclusive next-gen.