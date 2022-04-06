The videos that deny the Russian version of war crimes in Ukraine – Europe – International

Satellite images taken over the last month in the Ukrainian city of Bucha disprove the version of the Russian governmentwhich denies any involvement in the deaths of civilians in this town, the German government estimated on Wednesday.

“The explanations given by Russiaaccording to which they were frame-ups and that Russia was not responsible for these murders, is unsustainable from our point of view,” said government spokesmanSteffen Hebestrei, at a press conference in Berlin

The bodies of 410 civilians were found in the territories of the kyiv region, retaken in early April by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

“Forensic experts have already examined 140 of them,” he added during a broadcast on several Ukrainian television channels on April 3, the day on which images of civilians in Ukraine were lying on the streets of the city, as well as in basements. and homes.

Since then, Russia has tried to dismiss the massacre, which has been attributed as a war crime, seeking to divert attention to the Ukrainian government, although Ukraine and the West have revealed images that show how the massacre was carried out during the stay of Russian troops in that town.

The international community did not take long to speak out, taking a joint voice rejecting the operation commanded by the Kremlin, tightening the sanctions on the Russian federation.

From the UN, the high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, said that all measures must be taken to preserve the evidence of the apparent massacres of civilians attributed to the Russian Army, the only way to determine what happened, establish responsibilities and do justice. “I am horrified by these images,” she said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson estimated on Wednesday that the civilian deaths in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine, attributed to the Russian army, “do not appear to be far from genocide.”

“When you see what is happening in Bucha, the revelations about what Putin does in Ukraine, does not seem far from genocidein my opinion,” said the Conservative leader.

The British government generally avoids using the term “genocide” as it is a qualification that justice must first determine. “I have no doubt that the international community, and the UK at the forefront, will act together again to impose further sanctions and punitive measures against the regime of Vladimir Putin,” he added.

