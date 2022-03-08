The videos that show how Anonymous hacked Russian television and broadcast images of the attacks against Ukraine – Prensa Libre

The group of hackers calling themselves Anonymous claims to have hacked several major Russian television broadcasts to circumvent official censorship, the group said on its Twitter account on Monday, March 7.

Intervention in state channels has allowed, according to Anonymous, to broadcast images of the war in Ukraine that have been seen in different parts of Russia.

According to the message, posted on the Twitter account that cannot be independently verified, the hacked channels are Russia 24, Channel One and Moscow 24.

Audiovisual servers similar to Netflix have also been intervened in Russia as Wink or Ivi, which have thousands of subscribers.

In the message appears a recording about the apparent blockade of the aforementioned channels in which images and messages related to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops were broadcast.

