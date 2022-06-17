“The vigilante 3″: Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning film together again

“The vigilante 2”: this was the last installment of the saga that has Denzel Washington as the protagonist. (Sony Pictures)



vigilante 3 (The Equalizer 3) recount with Denzel Washington to star in a new action story. But the peculiarity is that she now joins a young actress with whom he shared the poster in 2004 in the film Man on Fire): Dakota Fanning.

Both will be part of this third installment of the saga directed by Antoine Fuqa for sony pictureswhich will be released in theaters on September 1, 2023. The film has the script of Richard Wenck and with the production of Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and the same Washington. The first film grossed over $194 million worldwide. This is how a sequel was thought of that almost threw equal numbers: 190 million dollars. Denzel will once again put on the costume of Robert McCall, the retired government agent who joins different missions.

The actor plays a former CIA agent in “Man on Fire,” in which he shared a cast with a little Dakota Fanning. (Netflix)

Speaking to the site Collider, Washington said: “They have written the third equalizerso I’m scheduled to do it “and added: “I have to get in shape and start hitting people again” . In the first installment of the 2014 saga, McCall battled the Russian mob while trying to protect a young prostitute played by Chloë Grace Moretz. In the second part, released in 2018, Denzel’s character tried to avenge the murder of his friend, Susan Plummer, played by the Oscar winner melissa leo. No details of the third part have been revealed, nor have the rest of the cast, except for the names of Dakota and Denzel.

the memory of Man on Fire (directed by Tony Scott) will have a direct impact on this new film. The chemistry that the characters of Fanning, who played little Lupita Pita bouquets, and Washington playing John Creasy, his bodyguard and former member of the Navy and the CIA, was one of the keys to the success of that film. Creasy’s guilt was the common thread for the man to undertake a desperate search after the little girl was kidnapped. This film managed to raise more than 130 million dollars worldwide.

Dakota Fanning. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Currently, Dakota is participating in the series The First Lady (in Latin America it can be seen through Paramount+), in which she plays the daughter of the president Gerald Ford and his wife Betty (played by michelle pfeiffer). And we will also see her in the television adaptation of the film The talented Mr. Ripley. There she will share the poster with the English actor Andrew Scott (fleabag).

