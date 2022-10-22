The VII National Theater Festival 2022 offers 50 productions, from 25 companies

One of the main attractions of the program on the weekend of the event is Pinocchio at Guloya Theater

Jose Rafael Sosa

Santo Domingo-. The official inauguration of the VII National Theater Festival (FENATE 2022), with the play La Duda, in the Manuel Rueda room of the National Theater School and which is dedicated to Germana Quintana, the teacher and trainer of scenic talents.

When you see the program, it is obvious that there is now a lot of good theater to see until the 30th of this month, at the laughable price of 100 pesos (which should be the norm to see good theater). Each function has a laughable price of 100 pesos per person, as it should always be. The cost of tickets, especially to private productions, operates as a limitation against the attendance of people

The Ministry of Culture has consigned the “The theater hugs you”, the festival will offer more than 50 theatrical performances on stages in Santo Domingo and other provinces of the country in charge of 25 companies, among which the Theater of the Trades unfortunately does not appear , by the theatrical master Miguel Ramírez, pitifully.

SEE PROGRAM at: https://cultura.gob.do/

To open the initial curtain of the festival, nothing less than La doubt, (by the American playwright John Patric Shanley,) directed by Germana Quintana and performances by Exmín Carvajal, Patricia Muñoz, Dolly Martínez and Lidia Ariza, which we saw in the Ravelo Theater Theater National year ago.

Doubt is a piece of actors, of great brilliance for interpretation and that was made into a film, directed by its author, starring Meryl Streep, Phillip Seymour, Hoffman Anny Adams and Viola Davis.

We feel more deeply the performance of the four talents and especially what Exmin, Lidia and Patricia (who are more exposed in the work) achieve, establishing an emotional bond that generated reactions from the public through gestures, and even silences. .

The dedication

Germana Quintana is the great honoree for a theatrical career characterized by her quality as a director, as a trainer of new talents and as a co-founder of the Teatro Las Máscaras, one of the scenic singularities of the country.

The tribute to Germana Quintana, present last night at the opening and enjoying every parliament of La Duda, (under her direction) could not be more justified.

He is from Venezuela. She studied television production in Havana, Buenos Aires, the United States and Mexico and in 1959 she began working for TV on Channel 5, Caracas, as a producer and director. She was part of the founding team of Channel 47, in New York, where she was in charge of producing the scripts for the Saturday Theater program, adapting universal classic theater works to television. She created and directed the Grupo Hispanoamericano de Teatro in Madrid from 1974 to 1978.

She arrived in the country in 1978. In 1979 she began working as a producer of the program 3 x 3, for Cecilia García and Freddy Beras, until 1981. In 1979, together with Nancy Álvarez, Quintana founded the company Producciones Teatrales, which operated until 1991, which presented works per year in the Sala Ravelo and in the Sala Carlos Piantini, among which were Heidi, Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel and The Christmas Carol, original by Juan Bosch.

His fundamental contribution, in addition to the educational one, is the foundation, together with Lidia Ariza, they founded the Teatro Las Máscaras, which opened its doors on March 9, 2001 with the staging of the play Las Locas del Bingo, holder of the national record for reruns, more of 400.

The Las Máscaras Theater, the smallest in the country with its 27 seats, is a miracle of consistency and theatrical quality, with a special mystique that has generated an audience that follows its productions, generally of the comedy genre, and with scenic attractions when it undertakes presentations. of theatrical authors of the highest merits. He has won many theater awards.

