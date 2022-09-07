The villa bought by Lionel Messi in Ibiza has been enlarged illegally, a demolition considered

Lionel Messi is in real estate turmoil because of his latest acquisition. The PSG star striker bought a luxurious villa in Ibiza (Spain) on February 3, 2022. For 11 million euros, he now has a 568 m² house accompanied by a 16,000 m² plot and a huge swimming pool.

But the villa hid a defect: enlargements would have been carried out without authorization by the former owners before the sale, revealed the Periodical of Ibiza and Formentera relayed by Capital . Two rooms would thus have been illegally added to the level of the garage. No building permit has been issued for these rooms.

“Car parks have become bedrooms. (A very common situation in Ibiza)”tweets Henry de Laguérie, a French journalist based in Barcelona.

No occupancy certificate issued

At the time of signing the sale, Lionel Messi’s lawyer was unaware of this detail and did not spot it in the house papers. The Argentinian striker’s legal team is now looking for a solution to solve this problem and avoid a loss of value of the house.

Because the only option that presents itself for the moment is the demolition of the two illegally built rooms. While waiting for a regularization to be carried out, the municipality has therefore not issued Lionel Messi the certificate of occupancy attesting that the house is indeed habitable.