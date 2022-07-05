The Villa Romana Albir Museum is transformed this week into an Open-Air Movie Theater

The Villa Romana Albir Museum is transformed this week into one of the venues for the Alfas Film and Short Film Festival, where films for all audiences are screened every night at 10:00 p.m. Admission to each session is 3 euros.

Tuesday, July 5, 10:00 p.m.: ‘El Buen Patron’ is a 2021 Spanish film directed by Fernando León de Aranoa and starring Javier Bardem. Julio Blanco, a charismatic owner of a company that manufactures industrial scales in a provincial Spanish city, awaits the imminent visit of a commission that will decide his fate. However, everything seems to conspire against him. Working against the clock, Blanco tries to solve the problems of his employees, crossing all lines imaginable.

Wednesday, July 6, 10:00 p.m.: ‘The Last Duel’ is a historical drama thriller film directed by Ridley Scott Based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the screenplay is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. Damon stars in the title role alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, with Affleck and Harriet Walter in a supporting role. Story of the duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became rivals. When Carrouges’s wife is harassed by Le Gris, something he denies, she doesn’t keep quiet and accuses him. The ensuing duel to the death determines the fate of all three.

Thursday, July 7, 10:00 p.m.: ‘Official Competition’ A film directed by Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat with Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martinez, José Luis Gómez. In search of transcendence and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film that will leave a mark. To do this, he hires the best: a stellar team made up of the famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two well-known actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego: Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas). ) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). They’re both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric tests set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies.

Friday, July 8, 10:00 p.m.: ‘West Side Story’ Address: steven spielberg Distribution: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Álvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Maddie Ziegler, Ana Isabelle, Reginald L. Barnes, Jamila Velazquez. Two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds fall in love in 1950s New York City. New version of the legendary musical West Side Story about the confrontation between two New York street gangs, adapted from a famous Broadway play.

Saturday, July 9, 10:00 p.m.: ‘The Batman’ is a film directed by Matt Reeves. Released on 03/01/2022, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright. In his second year fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption in Gotham City and its link to his own family. Also, he will come into conflict with a serial killer known as “the Riddler”.