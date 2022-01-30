the villa was also inherited

TURIN – After the shirt, Dusan Vlahovic he also evaluates the castle of the King. The 22-year-old new Juventus player, a super winter hit by the Bianconeri (70 million plus bonuses), has shown that he has broad shoulders. In an environmental situation that is anything but simple, with his name on the front page every other day and the other also for contractual reasons, the Serbian lived his last months in Florence with little talk and many goals: 20 in mid-season between the league (17) and Italian Cup (3). He doesn’t seem to fear pressure, Vlahovic … Not surprisingly Juventus has agreed to wear the number 7, owned by mister 101 networks in black and white until August, 5 Champions and as many Golden Balls in career. But in the next few days Dusan could inherit another piece of the Italian and Juventus triennium of Cristiano Ronaldo : the villa on the Turin hills.

Juve from CR7 to DV7

In case it would be neither a star attitude, nor from one who has grown his head and tries to ape the Portuguese champion. Far from it. Vlahovic has yes the myth of Cristiano Ronaldo, but if he really decides to go and live in his former villa that looks Turin from top to bottom it will certainly not be due to the breathtaking view or the monstrous square footage, which on the contrary could represent a brake. Dusan has always been fascinated by goals and by physicist of Cristiano and in recent years he has tried to imitate the strongest player in the world in attitudes on and off the pitch through a hyper professional lifestyle. Yes, because behind the goals of the young Serbian there are not only innate qualities, but a lot of work in the field and also at home. DV7 is a body freak, just like his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic and its Portuguese model of the Manchester United. In Florence, Dusan used to undergo overtime housekeeping and under the Mole intends to strengthen and improve these habits to become stronger and stronger. Thus Vlahovic, who appeared humble but also very determined in the first approaches with the Juventus world, would like to have a house equipped for “homework”. More than a nice kitchen or a bedroom as big as an apartment, the new Juventus center forward has two needs: a well-equipped gym and an indoor swimming pool to be able to work and recover even away from the Keep going. Exactly as Cristiano Ronaldo, a fanatic of his physique, usually does. Vlahovic is not a clone of CR7 – no one will ever be, we are talking about one of the number one in the history of football – but his mentality seems to resemble him. Probably the ex Ronaldo castle it is not the only Turin home equipped with these comforts for training, but certainly the fact that someone like Cristiano has found himself very well in that villa in the hills is the best possible guarantee. Both on a sporting level and from the point of view of privacy, although the Serbian is younger (22 years old) and does not have a large family like that of the Manchester United forward.

