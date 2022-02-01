The Viola Club write to Commisso: “Vlahovic elbowed in the stomach but let’s start again together”

The transfer market he saw is over Dusan Vlahovic leave Fiorentina to join Juventus, the Viola Club Coordination Center, which unites all the Viola Clubs in the world, has issued an open letter addressed to the Viola president Rocco Commisso: “Dear President, We first wanted to reflect, collect the opinions of the Viola Clubs, the end of the transfer market, and then, with a cool head, make a” summary “of it.

Let’s face it, for us fans, the sale of Vlahovic was “an elbow in the stomach”, then we tried to analyze the reasons that caused it and then some awareness began to take shape.

What “devastated” us was not the sale in January or June of a “footballer who wanted to leave” but that he too, unfortunately, went to strengthen our historical “enemy”.

We have in you a President who has defined himself as “ambitious”, who is investing heavily in structures, in the growth path of the team and as fans therefore “irrational” we dreamed of a “hit, an attempt at extreme resistance” that ‘would have made the Viola fans become a “HERO PRESIDENT“ and perhaps the fans of other teams could have given her an example as well.

The players, with rare exceptions, are “mercenaries” do not know the meaning of words such as “passion” and “gratitude”, they are willing to do anything to satisfy their professional and economic ambitions, not worrying if in doing so, sometimes, “Trample” the feelings of the fans.

President is right and he has all our support when he says that it is necessary to intervene on the rules of this “sick football”, when he attacked “a modus operandi” of the world of football and the failure of some clubs to respect the economic rules … the “usual notes”.

At the same time we sensed that there was strong pressure on this “operation” on which Fiorentina could do very little and at the same time it was “almost impossible” to give up an “economic offer” equal to the current turnover.

In these days, we have divided, confirming the historical Florentine tradition, we have witnessed the display of banners some of which with tones and images that frankly have exceeded the limit of respect for the person, but all having a single common element, the ANGER for what was perceived as a “sporting abuse” received by that team in black and white.

Dusan Vlahovic… .. is part of the past…. now the time has come, as far as we are concerned, to put the word “end” to this story and to look forward, all together and support the team even more in trying to reach the “sporting goal” which is the only what, believe us, that interests fans of all teams in the world.

Now President it’s your turn and we are convinced that you will not disappoint us. We have learned that to win, the heart must prevail… and you certainly do not lack this.

We look forward to seeing you soon in Florence to start all over again… we will be there “.