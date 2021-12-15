the viola will meet Napoli

Latest football Naples – One goal per half, by Milenkovic and Sottil, before Moncini’s goal of hope and Fiorentina beat Benevento in the Italian Cup with a score of 2-1.

Fiorentina beat Benevento

The Italian team, after this evening’s victory, wins the pass for the next round, that of the round of 16, where they will meet Napoli.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Rosé; Come, Milenkovic, Igor, Terzic; Benassi (21 ‘st Duncan), Amrabat [31’ Pulgar (43’st Bianco)], Maleh; Callejòn (21 ‘st Gonzalez N.), Kokorin (31’ Vlahovic), Sottil. Available Biraghi, Bonaventura, Cerofolini, Duncan, Gonzalez N., Martinez Quarta, Munteanu, Odriozola, Pulgar, Torreira, Vlahovic. Annex Vincenzo Italiano

BENEVENTO (4-2-3-1): Manfredini; Elia, Vogliacco, Glik, Masciangelo; Calò, Acampora (34 ‘st Insigne R.); Tello (1 ‘st Ionita), Moncini (26 st Lapadula), Sau (10’ st Di Serio); Brignola (10 ‘st Improta). Available Barba, Basit, Di serio, Improta, Insigne R., Ionita, Lapadula, Paleari, Pastina, Talia, Viviani, Vokic. Annex Fabio Caserta

Referee: Zufferli from Udine

Markers: 19 ‘pt Milenkovic (F), 2’ st Sottil (F), 6 ‘st Moncini (B)

Admonitions: st 28 ‘Calò (B)

Expulsions: –