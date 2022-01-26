The violent ISIS assault on a prison in Syria

For four days in Hasaka, a city in northeastern Syria, intense fighting has been going on between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the anti-ISIS coalition of Arabs and Kurds, and the fighters of the Islamic State (ISIS). The clashes began on Thursday, with the ISIS assault on the Gweiran prison, in which Kurds are holding approximately 3,500 prisoners, mostly suspected of being part of the Islamic State.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, aided by the United States with bombings and air strikes, are still trying to regain control of the prison.

Assaults on prisons are quite frequent actions by jihadist groups, because they help destabilize those who suffer them and often allow jihadists to recruit escaped prisoners. The assault on Thursday, however, was particularly serious. Gweiran Prison is one of the largest in the area and is run by Kurdish forces. More than 130 people have died in recent clashes, including 84 members of the Islamic State, 45 Kurdish fighters and 7 civilians, second L’Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization based in the United Kingdom that documents conflicts in Syria.

According to reconstructions made by various international media, the assault began on Thursday evening, when, according to Kurdish forces, a bomb was detonated near the entrance, allowing dozens of detainees to escape.

The inmates who remained inside the prison then seized the weapons of the prison guards, killing some and freeing other inmates. The following day, Friday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Kurdish forces said they had recaptured a hundred detainees, but dozens more succeeded, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. to escape and are currently on the run.

Immediately after the attack, Kurdish forces surrounded the prison to try to regain control. On Sunday, the United States also intervened in their support, sending helicopters and carrying out airstrikes on the prison, killing some inmates. The operations, however, are also complicated by the fact that, as the New York Times, ISIS fighters are allegedly using hundreds of detained kids as human shields.

Meanwhile, due to the clashes and violence, many civilians who lived in the vicinity of the prison have been forced to flee their homes.

On Sunday, the Rojava Information Center, the news agency founded and run by activists who support the Kurds, said attempts to regain control of the prison were still ongoing.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of militiamen or suspected ISIS militiamen, many of them from foreign countries, the so-called “foreign fighters”, are held in Kurdish prisons in north-eastern Syria. Their conditions are a matter of concern on the part of the international community: in fact, their management is left to local Kurdish forces, with the risk of attacks such as the one that took place on Thursday, and consequent evasions, which effectively strengthen ISIS in the region.