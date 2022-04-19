the violent messages and the scandalous revelations that have come to light in the trial – Prensa Libre

Amber Heard, after her divorce with the renowned actor, spoke about their relationship and revealed in this newspaper that she had been a victim of domestic abuse during her marriage.

Last Monday, April 11, the defamation trial began between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, who is accused of this crime after publishing an article in 2018 in Washington Post revealing the alleged mistreatment she suffered at the hands of her then-partner.

Since its inception, this trial has had the statements of several people close to the ex-partneramong whom stands out Isaac Baruch, close friend of Johnny Depp, who fHe was questioned about alleged text messages that the actor sent him talking about Amber Heard.

Last Thursday, Elaine Bredehoft, attorney for Amber Heard, questioned the friend of Johnny Depp in relation to the violent text messages that insulted and wished the death of his client.

According to the lawyer, the 58-year-old actor would have sent a text message to Baruch in which I expected your “rotten corpse was decomposing in the goddamn trunk of a Honda Civic”referring to Amber Heard.

Also read: The day Johnny Depp lost his finger because of his ex-wife Amber Heard

Also, Johnny Depp would have expressed in another message to his friend that his then wife “It ruined the cool life they had for a while.”

Before the publication of these text messages, Isaac Baruch tried to play down the words of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor by ensuring that he used those words and expressions jokingly.

Read more: “He had a huge rage that turned him into a demon”: Amber Heard’s lawyers describe Johnny Depp as a “monster”

The trial between the two Hollywood stars also had the participation of other witnesseslike the ex-partner’s therapist, who stated that during their marriage there was “mutual abuse”.

Similarly, Kate JamesAmber Heard’s former personal assistant, revealed that the actress constantly attacked her and on one occasion even spit in her face after he asked for a raise.

Heard’s former assistant also confessed that the 35-year-old actress used to fight with Johnny Depp while drunk or intoxicated with drugs and she was often filled with blind rage.

It may interest you: Johnny Depp: who did the actor hire in order to win the legal battle against Amber Heard

On the other hand, he commented that Johnny Depp was a calm person in the face of the aggressions of his then wife and called him “a total southern gentleman.”

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation and she countersued him for $100 million. in what is expected to be a trial that will last at least another six weeks.