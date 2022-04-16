The violent messages that Johnny Depp sent to his friend about Amber Heard were known

The trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard continues, with a new episode to this media novel that seems to never end. The couple, who separated in 2016 after a year of marriage, is once again in court.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard for defamation, following the publication of an article that the actress did in 2018 in The Washington Post, where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Although the actor’s name was not mentioned in said publication, Depp alleges that these statements have led his career to ruin.

Last Tuesday, April 12, it began in Fairfax, Virginia, where both parties are present and presenting evidence of what their relationship was like while they were married. Depp denies abusing Heard, but her lawyers indicate that the evidence will prove otherwise. The actor’s denials, they argue, lack credibility because he frequently drank and used substances that caused him to lose consciousness.

Amber Heard during the trial

In the last few hours, the messages the actor sent to a friend about Amber Heard. During the trial, the alleged text message between Johnny and his friend and neighbor Isaac Baruch, who testified in court, was read.

“I hope Amber’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the fucking trunk of a Honda Civic,” Depp reportedly wrote to Baruch in 2016.

This is not the only one private message that was revealed in court, since the alleged messages that Heard sent to her mother were also spread. “It’s terrible, Mom. I don’t know what to do.” Another message read: “It’s crazy, mom. Violent and crazy. I’m devastated that this is who I love,” reads one of the messages.

“I feel like I’m on a fast going train that’s about to explode but I don’t want to jump off and leave my love behind. So I stay on the train even though I know it’s about to explode,” read another. of the messages that were read aloud during the trial.

Regarding these messages Amber explained that at the time she was very much in love with Johnny, for during the time he had been sober and clean he was a generous, loving, and remarkable person. “She loved him and she didn’t want to lose that…the other side of him was a monster, but I always hoped he was clean and sober,” the actress said of the messages sent to her late mother.

Depp denies his ex’s accusations

The actress also stated that at that time she could only confide in her mother about what she was going through, but that she could not tell her father. Because she had never had to go through such a situation, she was afraid to tell her father and that he would react violently towards Johnny and the situation would worsen even more.

Another of the witnesses who testified Thursday was Laurel Anderson, the couple’s former marriage counselor who met with them together and separately and took notes on their sessions. The professional explained that both parties were involved in a “mutual abuse” initiated by one or the other, in part, as a result of their past experiences.

Both Depp and Heard are expected to testify at the trial, which is scheduled to last six weeks. They could also be called to testify the actors Paul Bettany Y James Francoas witnesses for the parties, and the technology entrepreneur Elon Muskwho was in a relationship with Heard.

