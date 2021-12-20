the violent trailer of Robert Eggers’ film with Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman

The first official trailer for The Northman, the new effort of Robert Eggers which, after giving us horror films The Witch And The Lighthouse, brings a dark Viking story set in 10th century Iceland to the big screen.

In the stellar cast we find old acquaintances like Anya Taylor-Joy And Willem Dafoe, former protagonists of the director’s two previous films; the first lends the face to a character currently shrouded in mystery, while the second will play a man called Heimir the madman. Alongside them we will see other big names like Alexander Skarsgård as the protagonist Amleth, Nicole Kidman in those of Queen Gudrun, Claes Bang like Fjölnir, Ethan Hawke in the role of King Horwendil and the musician Björk, who plays a seer.

As anticipated by the short synopsis released together with the trailer, The Northman is described as an action-packed epic that follows the gripping story of a young Viking prince seeking revenge after his father’s murder.

They complete the cast Ralph Ineson, Tadhg Murphy, Kate Dickie, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Ian Whyte, Ingvar Sigurdsson And Gustav Lindh. The feature film is produced by Lars Knudsen and written by the director himself Robert Eggers together with the Icelandic poet and author Sjón.

Last November, Anya Taylor-Joy talked about the project describing it as a horror that “Will show the world something that no one has ever seen before”. Nicole Kidman then further fueled curiosity by adding: “Honestly, I’m terrified at the moment. I know it looks like I am calm, but you should see how I am inside. I’d like to be able to say that I know what I’m doing, but sometimes I make spontaneous and quite bold decisions without too much caution or without too much reasoning “.

In short, we expect something absolutely shocking.

The Northman will arrive in theaters ad April 2022. While waiting, enjoy the trailer at the bottom of the news.

